From demanding employees pick between being "extremely hardcore" or losing their jobs, to asking engineers to fly in for in-person meetings on what their codes have "achieved", Elon Musk’s radical changes have caused hundreds of Twitter staff to quit.

Some estimates say at least 1,200 full-time employees resigned on Thursday, which comes after Twitter’s mass layoffs reduced its full-time employee base to about 3,700 from an estimated 7,500 before the shake-up.

El Gabriele joined Twitter over 13 years ago as a security analyst and was till recently serving as a senior security engineer. He spoke to TRT World about his decision to leave the company.

"For the last 7.5 years, I led a team of highly talented engineers. We worked on multiple micro and macro projects involving the overall security risk of the software, closing backdoors and security attacks," Gabriele says.

As a senior, Gabriele was also part of the hiring process for members of his team.

"When we were hiring staff, we did it with the best intention to recruit the best people to help us build a better and stronger Twitter. But after Elon joined, that mentality changed significantly," he says.

"We lost many staff in my area and suddenly we went from having teams figuring out where risk lies and others solving them to a small group of people doing both. So suddenly we had to cut corners and people started leaving."

Then, senior engineers were no longer involved in the recruitment process, "so we were bringing in new staff with limited experience and knowledge, sometimes even after only completing online courses."

His decision to leave coincided with a weekend exodus that filled Twitter timelines with ‘gun and badge’ shots (laptops and ID cards) and farewell messages from employees under the hashtag #lovewhereyouworked. The exodus had left many wondering if this was the end of the popular microblogging platform.

Many employees who posted goodbyes said they had been at the platform for well over eight years, which critics point out will cause a major gap in Twitter’s arsenal with so much institutional knowledge being drained out of the company.

However, come Monday, Twitter was still up and running. And all, it seemed, was well.

But with such a major cut in its workforce and continued changes in policy, many are curious what the future holds for the blue bird.

‘News doesn't break, it tweets’

Sean Gardner is a social media influencer and digital marketer with two decades of experience in the industry, from MySpace and Blackplanet in the early 2000s to Facebook and LinkedIn today.

Working with multinational corporations around the world, Gardner has seen the rise and fall of social media platforms over the years and recently he’s been following the news about Twitter closely.

"Through the years, Twitter has become an important tool for digital diplomacy between countries and politicians; for the evolution of virtual and real-world philanthropy and for getting news, conferences and events trending," Gardener tells TRT World.

"That doesn't have to change. But yes, I believe changes are coming," he says of the platform where he got his start.

One such change will be from the "almost daily, incendiary headlines", which are not a good look for Twitter’s advertisers and provide an opening for rivals like Instagram and Mastodon to grow stronger, Gardner cautions.

"There is an old saying, ‘The news doesn't break; it tweets’. That is literally being turned on its head because the big news in tech is about Twitter itself," Gardner adds.

Former security engineer Gabriele agrees, saying he believes the biggest challenge Twitter will face is retaining its user base, including advertisers, in the short term.

"If fewer engineers are available to troubleshoot and fix bugs and breaches, users will not stick around and it would be difficult and costly to bring them back," Gabriele says.

"If a website is untrustworthy, users may stop visiting it. Further endangering Twitter's financial stability, advertisers could start to doubt that the promotions they are paying for will reach the intended audience," Gabriele adds.

Matt Navarra, an industry analyst with around 15 years of experience, also agrees the "immediate problem the platform faces is one of revenue".

"Advertisers are not keen and increasingly not keen to spend money on the platform because of brand safety concerns," Navarra tells TRT World.

"This shift will also alter the type of content that users will see in their feed as the type of advertisers changes".