Indonesian authorities say the death toll from Monday's earthquake on Java has leapt to 268 as more bodies have been discovered under collapsed buildings.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said on Tuesday that 151 people are still missing and that another 1,083 people are injured.

The shallow 5.6-magnitude quake struck in mountains in Indonesia's most populous province of West Java, causing significant damage to the town of Cianjur and burying at least one village under a landslide.

Landslides and rough terrain were hampering rescue efforts, said Henri Alfiandi, head of National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas).

"The challenge is the affected area is spread out ... On top of that, the roads in these villages are damaged," Alfiandi told a news conference, adding that more than 13,000 people had been evacuated.

"Most of the casualties are children, because at 1 pm they were still at school," he said, referring to the time the quake hit.

President Joko Widodo travelled to Cianjur on Tuesday to encourage rescuers.

With hospitals already overwhelmed, patients lay on stretchers and cots in tents set up outside, with intravenous drips in their arms as they awaited further treatment.