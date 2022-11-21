Germany needs at least $20.5b to replenish its "depleted" military ammunition, a top defence oversight official warned, adding that the lack of urgent action to fully-equip its military personnel is "unacceptable".

In an interview with the The Bild newspaper published on Monday, Parliamentary Commissioner for the Armed Forces Eva Hoegl, called on the Bundestag to make funding available quickly, saying that in the event of a military conflict, the ammunition available "would not even last for half a week".

"The issue has dragged on for years now. Without ammunition everything is nothing," Hoegl said in German, adding that the country also "does not have enough" ammunition depots.

Since the collapse of the Berlin Wall, the budget for Germany's military has plunged and its armed force was reshaped to focus only on limited deployments abroad.

As of 2021, it has spent 1.3 percent of its GDP on defence. By comparison, the country's military budget was about 3 percent in 1990.

However, Germany has felt the need to upgrade its defence capabilities in response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the Ukraine war, which started in February this year.

READ MORE: Number of Germans leaving the armed forces doubles since Ukraine conflict

Slow distribution of equipment

In the interview, Hoegl said that since the Russian assault in February, an estimated $2.46bn in additional funding have been made available to procure protective gears for military training, but the distribution of those equipment has been slow.

She lamented that soldiers who are being trained in Baden-Wurttemberg near the French border received their socks only last week.

"But the 43 soldiers who will be deployed to Mali next week are still missing their pants and jackets. Unacceptable!"

In Lithuania, she said that that German soldiers deployed with NATO for seven months had been training for deployment "without protective vests".