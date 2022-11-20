TÜRKİYE
Rockets fired into southeastern Türkiye from northern Syria
The attack near the Turkish border gate was carried out by YPG/PKK terrorists, who have hideouts in northern Syria.
A large number of ambulances and security forces were dispatched to the region. / AA
November 20, 2022

One Turkish soldier and seven police officers, including a police commissioner, have been injured by an apparent terrorist rocket attack into southeastern Türkiye, near a border gate with Syria, according to initial reports on the ground.

The rocket fired by members of YPG/PKK terror group in northern Syria fell in the Oncupinar Border Gate area in the Kilis province on Sunday. 

The terrorist YPG/PKK group has illegal hideouts across the border in northern Syria where they plan attacks on Turkish soil.

A large number of ambulances and security forces were dispatched to the region.

Separately, mortar shells fired at Karkamis and Jarablus from the east of the Euphrates river by the elements of the terrorist organisation did not cause any casualties, and Turkish security forces responded in kind, Gaziantep’s Governor Davut Gul said in a tweet

READ MORE:Türkiye hit 89 targets in northern Iraq, Syria operation: Defence ministry

Claw Sword

The attacks came after Türkiye announced early Sunday that it had launched the Claw Sword aerial operation against the PKK/YPG terror group in both northern Syria and northern Iraq, where the terrorist group also has hideouts where they plot and mount attacks against Türkiye.

The operation follows last Sunday's terror attack on Istanbul's crowded Istiklal Avenue that killed at least six people and left 81 injured.

The Turkish government said the attack was carried out by the terrorist group PKK/YPG.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the terror group's Syrian offshoot.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

SOURCE:AA
