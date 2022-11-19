North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said he would respond to US threats with nuclear weapons, state media said, after Kim personally oversaw Pyongyang's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Saturday that Kim attended the launch "together with his beloved daughter and wife", and state media images showed a beaming Kim walking in front of a giant black-and-white missile, accompanied by an adoring young girl in a puffer jacket and red shoes.

It is extremely rare for state media to mention Kim's children, and this is believed to be one of the first official confirmations of his daughter, experts said.

Record-breaking blitz of launches

North Korea has conducted a record-breaking blitz of launches in recent weeks, which Pyongyang — and some allies, including Moscow — have repeatedly blamed on the US boosting regional security cooperation, including joint military exercises.

The Friday launch was of the country's "new-type ICBM", the Hwasong-17, KCNA said, adding that the "test-fire clearly proved the reliability of the new major strategic weapon system."

"Kim Jong-un said he came to confirm once again that the nuclear forces of the DPRK have secured another reliable and maximum capacity to contain any nuclear threat," it added.

KCNA said the missile travelled "up to a maximum altitude of 6,040.9 km and flew a distance of 999.2 km" before "accurately landing on the preset area" in the East Sea or the Sea of Japan.

The distance and altitude match the estimates given by Seoul and Tokyo on Friday and are only slightly less than the ICBM Pyongyang fired on March 24, which appeared to be the North's most powerful such test yet.

Since Kim declared North Korea an "irreversible" nuclear state in September, Washington has ramped up regional security cooperation, including joint military exercises, and is looking for ways to boost the protection it offers Seoul and Tokyo.

Kim slammed what he called "aggression war drills" and said that if America continues to make threats against the North, Pyongyang "will resolutely react to nukes with nuclear weapons and to total confrontation with all-out confrontation," KCNA reported.