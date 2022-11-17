Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abollahian has accused Israel and its Western allies of plotting a "civil war" in the protest-hit country.

Security services, Israel, and Western politicians had "made plans for a civil war and the destruction and disintegration of Iran", Amir-Abollahian wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

"Today, enemies have targeted the integrity of Iran and Iranian identity."

But, he added, they "must know that Iran is not Libya or Sudan" and that the "wisdom of our people has thwarted their plan".

His comment came after state media said 10 people, including a woman, two children and a police officer, were killed in two separate attacks by gunmen on motorbikes during protests in southern Iran.

General Hossein Salami, head of the Revolutionary Guards, said Iran was facing a "conspiracy".

"The United States, England, Germany, France, Israel, Saudi Arabia and their allies are preparing to fight God, his prophet and the martyrs," Salami said, quoted by Fars news agency.

"This is a huge conspiracy against the nation, and some people inside the country have become puppets of the enemy to destroy the Iranian nation," he added.

Unrest and deaths