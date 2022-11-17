Myanmar's junta will be releasing 6,000 prisoners, including a former British ambassador, a Japanese journalist, an Australian adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi's ousted government and many celebrities, a senior official said and local media reported.

Former British envoy Vicky Bowman, Australian economics adviser Sean Turnell and Japanese journalist Toru Kubota "will be released to mark National Day", a senior officer told the AFP news agency on Thursday.

"Altogether, 5,774 prisoners including some 600 women prisoners will be released," the official said, revising an earlier figure of about 700.

The foreigners "are pardoned and deported," the Myanmar junta said in a statement, without specifying when they would leave the country.

Myanmar Now, an independent news outlet, cited the military council as saying the pardons to almost 6,000 people were granted because it was Myanmar National Day.

"On National day, the military council announced that almost 6,000 prisoners were released. Among those were four foreigners and 11 celebrities," the news report said.

The government’s spokesperson Majajor General Zaw Min Tun told the Voice of Myanmar and Yangon Media Group that the trio, as well as an unidentified American, were being released and deported.

Myanmar’s state-run MRTV later confirmed the reports, but there was no immediate independent confirmation they had been released.

48 journalists remain in custody

Bowman, who served as ambassador from 2002 to 2006, was detained with her husband in August for failing to declare she was living at an address different from the one listed on her foreigner's registration certificate.

They were later jailed for one year. Her husband, a prominent artist Htein Lin, will also be released, the official said.

Sean Turnell was working as an adviser to Myanmar's civilian leader Suu Kyi when he was detained shortly after the coup in February last year.

In September, he and Suu Kyi were convicted by a closed junta court of breaching the official secrets act and jailed for three years each.