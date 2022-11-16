FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been sued in US court by investors alleging the company's yield-bearing crypto accounts violated Florida law, according to court papers.

The proposed class action filed late Tuesday night in Miami alleges that FTX yield-bearing accounts were unregistered securities that were unlawfully sold in the US.

When the crypto exchange faltered on liquidity concerns, US investors sustained $11 billion in damages, the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit seeks damages from Bankman-Fried and a number of celebrities who allegedly helped promote FTX, including National Football League quarterback Tom Brady and tennis star Naomi Osaka.

Just days after cryptocurrency's third-largest exchange collapsed, the public is starting to get an idea of how messy FTX's bankruptcy case could be.

Users fear worst

Other crypto firms are failing as a result of FTX's unravelling, events reminiscent of the domino-like meltdowns of the 2008 financial crisis.