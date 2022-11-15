Turkish security forces have apprehended two more suspects following Sunday's deadly attack on Istanbul's Istiklal Avenue, bringing the total number of the arrested to 50.

Ammar J. and his brother Ahmed J., were nabbed by Turkish police, said security sources on Tuesday on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Ahmed J. was reportedly planning to smuggle Syrian terrorist Ahlam Albashir to Greece following the bombing that claimed six lives and injured 81 others, two of them critically.

Meanwhile, Ammar J. took a fugitive, known as suspect B, who lived in the same house as Albashir, to the northwestern province of Edirne to be smuggled to Bulgaria before he returned to Istanbul.

The proceedings of the 50 suspects nabbed as part of the investigation are in progress.

Turkish police arrested Albashir, the perpetrator of the attack on Istiklal Avenue, who planted the explosives, in a pre-dawn raid hours after the explosion.