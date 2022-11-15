Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two

A senior US intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two people.

Polish government spokesperson Piotr Mueller did not immediately confirm the information, but said top leaders were holding an emergency meeting due to a “crisis situation.”

Polish media reported that two people died this afternoon after a projectile struck an area where grain was drying in Przewodow, a Polish village near the border with Ukraine.

Seven million households lack power after Russian strikes - Kiev

Ukraine said that more than seven million households had been left without electricity after a fresh barrage of Russian strikes targeted the country's power grid.

"More than seven million subscribers are now cut off from electricity," after 15 energy facilities across Ukraine were damaged by Russian strikes, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said on social media.

"Our power engineers are now doing everything to reconnect the power supply as soon as possible."

Russia launched 'around 100' missiles on Ukraine - Kiev

Kiev said Russian forces launched "around 100" missiles against Ukraine in a fresh barrage of attacks targeting energy infrastructure that led to power outages and forced shutdowns.

"Around 100 missiles have already been launched. The occupiers surpassed October 10, when they launched 84 missiles," air force spokesperson Yuri Ignat told Ukrainian television.

"Critical infrastructure facilities are their primary target. Some missiles were shot down, but information on that needs to be clarified," he added.

Russia says 'special military operation' continues as Ukraine refuses talks

Russia is continuing its “special military operation” in Ukraine because Kiev does not want to hold peace talks, the Kremlin’s spokesperson said.

Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, have repeatedly indicated that “Ukraine, both de facto and de jure, cannot and does not want to negotiate,” said Dmitry Peskov.

He said Moscow “categorically” rejects the resolution passed by the UN General Assembly calling for Russia to pay reparations to Ukraine.

Two residential buildings hit by airstrikes in Ukraine’s capital amid nationwide alerts

Two residential buildings were hit in Ukraine’s capital Kiev, as nationwide air alerts sounded across the country.

“Attack on the capital. According to preliminary information, two residential buildings were hit in the Pecherskyi district. Several missiles were shot down by air defense over Kiev,” the city's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

He said medics and rescue teams were at the site, adding that more details would be provided later.

Both Russia and Ukraine tortured prisoners of war, UN says

The UN human rights office (OHCHR) has said that both Russia and Ukraine have tortured prisoners of war during the nearly nine-month conflict, citing examples including the use of electric shocks and forced nudity.

The UN's Ukraine-based monitoring team based its findings on interviews with more than 100 prisoners of war on each side of the conflict since April.

Erdogan, Biden discuss Ukraine grain exports - White House