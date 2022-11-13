Iran's judiciary has issued preliminary sentences to some of those arrested over recent protests in the country, with one of them receiving the death sentence.

A person who had "set fire to a government building" was sentenced to death on charges of "disturbing public order and peace, assembly and collusion to commit crimes against national security, war and corruption in the land," said Mizan News Agency, affiliated with Iran's judiciary.

Five other defendants were given sentences ranging between five and 10 years on charges of "assembly and collusion to commit crimes against national security and disruption of public order and peace."

The statement hastened to add that the sentences are preliminary and could be challenged in the appeals court.

It comes days after Iran's judiciary chief Mohseni Ejei called for expediting the cases related to recent protests that were triggered by the death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman in police custody.

He said the protests were part of the "enemy's hybrid warfare," indicting the US, the UK and Israel for "instigating rioters."

Protests over Mahsa Amini's death following her detention by morality police for wearing "inappropriate dress" erupted in mid-September before spreading to other parts of the country, including the capital Tehran.