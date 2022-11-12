United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged the Myanmar junta to "immediately" restart democracy, saying it was "the only way" to stop the country's escalating crisis.

"The situation in Myanmar is an unending nightmare for the people and a threat to peace and security across the region," Guterres told reporters on Saturday after meeting the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

"I urge the authorities of Myanmar to listen to their people, release political prisoners and get the democratic transition back on track immediately. That is the only way to stability and peace."

The secretary-general also expressed that the world, including the UN, had "failed in relation to Myanmar”.

Myanmar has spiralled into bloody conflict since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government in February last year, with thousands killed.

The escalating crisis dominated a summit of the ASEAN regional bloc, which has led so far fruitless diplomatic efforts to end the bloodshed.

Five-point consensus

Guterres said it was vital that a peace plan agreed with the junta in April last year to end the chaos in Myanmar, which has so far not been enforced, came into effect.