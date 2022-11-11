Türkiye and Algeria will establish a joint oil and natural gas exploration company to operate in countries around the region, especially in Algeria, Fatih Donmez, Turkish minister for energy and natural resources has said.

Both countries reached a consensus on the establishment of a joint company between Sonatrach, the national oil and gas company of Algeria, and Turkish Petroleum, Donmez said on Thursday.

Donmez, who attended the 2nd Algerian Investment Conference as the guest of honour, discussed new bilateral steps in the fields of energy and mining with his Algerian counterpart, Minister of Energy and Mining Mohamed Arkab.

They both agreed to encourage and support the joint work and existing joint ventures between the two countries and the establishment of the new company.

Last year, Algeria and Türkiye embarked on a joint project in the petrochemical field, in which a petrochemical factory was founded in the southern Turkish city of Adana.

The project was initiated in October 2021 with the partnership of Ronesans Holding from Türkiye and Sonatrach.

Around 90 percent of Algeria's exports to Türkiye consist of energy materials, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), crude oil and natural gas.

