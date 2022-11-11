Ronald Dion DeSantis’s re-election as governor of US state of Florida has grabbed headlines across the country as local media dubs him “DeFUTURE” and “the new leader of the Republican Party.”

Securing almost 60 percent of the vote against Democratic rival Charlie Crist in the US midterm election on Tuesday, DeSantis is being lauded as a rising star and a possible contender for the US presidential elections in 2024.

The 44-year-old’s win in the swing state was described as a “new era” by Fox News – the only major network to air DeSantis’ victory speech in full. During the speech, the crowd chanted “two more years,” in what some speculate may encourage him to run for president.

He was also praised as the “single biggest winner of the night” by former House Speaker Newt Gingrich on media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s “Fox & Friends.”

DeSantis will “almost certainly become the rallying point for everybody in the Republican Party who wants to move beyond President Trump,” Gingrich says.

Local media was also quick to point out that Donald Trump took Florida in 2020 with 3.3 percentage points over Joe Biden while DeSantis routed Crist by 19.4 percentage points. In fact, every Republican running for statewide office on Tuesday won by at least 16 points.

DeSantis' newfound attention seems to have hit a nerve on Donald Trump who has been hinting at running for reelection in 2024 - news that is predicted to be officially announced on November 15.

Despite first backing him, the former president called DeSantis "Ron DeSanctimonious" and credited himself to helping the politician win when he had been "in desperate shape."

"He was politically dead…had low approval, bad polls, and no money, but he said that if I would endorse him, he could win,” Trump wrote on social media and also praised himself for fixing DeSantis’ campaign “which had completely fallen apart.”

The 76-year-old Trump said when he endorsed DeSantis “it was as though… a nuclear weapon went off," referring to Florida’s new governors as an “average politician.”

Trump even threatened to reveal unflattering information about DeSantis if he does attempt to run for Republican nominee in 2024.