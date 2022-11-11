The United States has revoked Russia’s market economy status, a move that could open doors to tougher trade actions amid tense relations between Moscow and Washington.

The status, granted two decades ago, limited the calculation of anti-dumping duties on Russian goods.

As the US Commerce Department announced the measure on Thursday, it could raise tariffs for Russian imports, already limited by the unprecedented sanctions western countries have imposed over Russia’s conflict with Ukraine.

"This decision gives the United States the ability to apply the full force of the [anti-dumping] law to address the market distortions caused by increasing interference from the Russian government in their economy," the US Commerce Department said in a statement.

According to the department, “extensive” Russian government involvement in its economy has led to distorted prices and costs, affecting how Russian companies are pricing imports into the United States.

What is ‘dumping’?

Dumping takes place when a foreign producer sells products in the US at a price below domestic price, or lower than its cost of production.

According to the Commerce Department’s analysis, such “unfair imports” can put US industries at a disadvantage when trying to compete on the global arena.