A US judge has ordered far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay an additional $473 million in damages for falsely claiming that the deadly 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting was a "hoax."

Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis, who presided over the case and was responsible for determining punitive damages, tacked on another $473 million on Thursday.

Jones and his media company, Free Speech Systems, engaged in "attacks on the plaintiffs for nearly a decade, including during the trial, wanton, malicious and heinous conduct," Bellis said.

"This depravity, and cruel, persistent course of conduct by the defendants establishes the highest degree of reprehensibility and blameworthiness," she added.

A jury in Connecticut, where the massacre took place, awarded $965 million last month to the families of eight Sandy Hook victims and an FBI agent who brought a defamation case against Jones.

Jones is now on the hook for a total of $1.49 billion in damages in two Sandy Hook defamation cases that went to trial this year. A third case is pending in Texas.

In a separate order late Wednesday, Bellis temporarily blocked Jones from moving any personal assets out of the country.

Jones, the founder of the notorious website InfoWars and host of a popular radio show, has been found liable in multiple defamation lawsuits brought by relatives of the victims of the shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, which left 20 children and six teachers dead.

The 48-year-old Jones claimed for years on his show that the Sandy Hook shooting was "staged" by gun control activists and that the parents were "crisis actors," but has since acknowledged it was "100 percent real."

