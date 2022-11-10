Philippine troops have clashed with separatists in a southern village, leaving at least three soldiers and four rebels dead.

The sporadic clashes erupted on Tuesday and Wednesday in a village in Ungkaya Pukan town on the island province of Basilan.

Leaders of the military and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front separatist movement separately ordered their forces to halt the fighting and allow de-escalation talks on Thursday.

Military and rebel commanders at the scene of the fighting accused each other of violating the 2014 peace accord, which eased years of bloody and extensive fighting between government forces and the rebel front.

The conflict underscored the fragility of law and order in a southern region faced with a surfeit of loose firearms, private armies, crushing poverty and a long history of violence.

Decommissioning process

Under the 2014 peace pact, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front dropped its secessionist demand in exchange for a more powerful and better-funded Muslim autonomous region called Bangsamoro.

The five-province Muslim region is now led by former rebel leaders under a transition period ending in 2025.

Nearly half of about 40,000 rebels have agreed to lay down their firearms and return to normal life in exchange for livelihood packages under the peace pact.

Thousands of others have kept their firearms while waiting to be subjected to a years-long "decommissioning process," a subtle term for surrendering their weapons.

The process has been delayed amid complaints that former rebels have failed to receive promised cash and other incentives from the government.