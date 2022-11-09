Encouraged by better-than-expected midterm results, Democratic strategists have predicted US President Joe Biden would run again despite exit polls showing two-thirds of voters, including 43 percent of Democrats, prefer he not seek re-election.

"President Biden will and should run for re-election, and he'll win. He has led a tremendously successful administration, and the American people recognise that. Republicans and pundits alike continue to underestimate him at their own peril," Jennifer Holdsworth, a Democratic strategist, told the Reuters news agency on Wednesday.

Another Democratic strategist, Karen Finney, said the midterm results should mean that Biden "gets all the time he wants to decide" on what to do about 2024.

While final results in several races were not in yet, Democrats may have held onto control of the Senate and have narrowed expected losses in the House, bucking historical trends for the party of a new president.

Biden may have to do some convincing to get voters to warm to the idea.

READ MORE: Biden 'optimistic' about midterms as Trump signals 2024 comeback

Polls do not favour Biden

Two-thirds of midterm voters — including 43 percent of Democrats — would prefer that Biden not seek re-election in 2024, according to exit polling conducted by Edison Research.