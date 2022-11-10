Hasty policy changes by major global economies to procure gas amid the global energy crisis pose a threat to the Paris Agreement, according to new data published by Climate Action Tracker (CAT) on Thursday.

The Paris Agreement is considered to be the most important international climate treaty signed by 175 countries in April 2016 to limit global warming to below 2to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels.

The analysis by CAT, which keeps tabs on governments’ progress on their climate goals, says new gas projects will result in oversupply, an "overreach" in the eyes of CAT experts that must be "scaled back".

The CAT, a collaboration between non-profit research institutes Climate Analytics and the New Climate Institute, has calculated the CO2 emissions of all Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) projects currently under construction, or that were proposed and approved between 2021 and 2050. It found the gas they will produce far exceeds what’s needed to replace Russian gas.

According to the report, oversupply of LNG could reach 500 megatonnes by 2030, equivalent to almost five times the EU’s imports of Russian gas in 2021, and double the amount of total Russian gas exports. This could lead to excess emissions of around two gigatonnes of CO2 a year in 2030.

This equals roughly 10 percent of the remaining global carbon budget, or the emissions limit countries should adhere to in order to achieve global climate goals.

The findings were presented at COP27, the UN climate conference taking place in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, from November 6 to November 18.