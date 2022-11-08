The EU has extended its sanctions on Myanmar's junta, targeting 19 more individuals and entities including a minister and a chief justice.

Tuesday's measures against Myanmar were announced by the European Council because of "the continuing escalation of violence and grave human rights violations following the military takeover two years ago".

It was the fifth package of EU sanctions on the southeast Asian country, under military rule since 2020 when the military staged a coup against the government led by Aung San Suu Kyi, now in prison on corruption charges judged spurious by Europe.

Myanmar has been in turmoil under the junta, which faces widespread armed resistance and has responded with a brutal crackdown.

A local rights group says 2,300 people have been killed in the past two years, and the UN children's agency estimates that one million people have been displaced.

READ MORE:US seeks 'forceful' Myanmar stance as ASEAN ministers meet

'Escalation of violence'