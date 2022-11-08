Polls have opened in crucial US mid-term elections that could decide the political future of both President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump -- who has all but announced he will seek the White House again in 2024.

Polls started to open on the East Coast at 6:00 am (1100 GMT) on Tuesday, and begin closing 12 hours later.

With control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate up for grabs, more than 40 million people have already cast their ballots in pre-poll voting across the country.

Biden's Democrats are facing a gargantuan struggle to hang on to Congress while Trump's Republicans campaigned hard on kitchen-table issues like inflation and crime.

Trump – who has been heavily hinting at a new run – grabbed the election eve spotlight to flag "a big announcement" on November 15, while Biden made a final appeal to Democrats to turn out en masse at the polls.

"The power's in your hands," Biden told a rally near the capital. "We know in our bones that our democracy is at risk and we know that this is your moment to defend it."

With polls showing Republicans in line to seize the House of Representatives, the GOP eyed snarling the rest of Biden's first term in aggressive investigations and opposition to spending plans.

Returning to the White House Monday night, Biden told reporters he believed Democrats would win the Senate – though conceding "it's going to be tough" to retain the House and that his life in Washington may become "more difficult."

If both the House and Senate flip, Biden would be left as little more than a lame duck.

Trump - the de facto Republican leader

With Congress out of Democrats' hands, he would see his legislative agenda collapse.

That would raise questions over everything from climate crisis policies, which the president will be laying out at the COP27 conference in Egypt this week, to Ukraine, where Republicans are reluctant to maintain the current rate of US financial and military support.

An influx of Trump backers in Congress would also accelerate the shift that has been taking place inside the Republican Party since the former real-estate tycoon defeated Hillary Clinton for the presidency in 2016.

Despite facing criminal probes overtaking top secret documents from the White House and trying to overturn the 2020 election, Trump has been using the mid-terms to cement his status as the de facto Republican leader and presumptive presidential nominee.