The Ethiopian government and Tigrayan forces have established a telephone hotline following a truce struck last week, the African Union's chief mediator Olusegun Obasanjo said.

Obasanjo's announcement came on Monday as both sides meet in Kenya for talks on implementing the ceasefire.

The Ethiopian government and regional forces from Tigray agreed on Wednesday to cease hostilities, a diplomatic breakthrough two years into a war that has killed thousands and displaced millions.

The truce has raised hopes humanitarian aid can start moving back into a region where hundreds of thousands face famine.

Representatives of Ethiopia's government and forces from Tigray are in the Kenyan capital Nairobi to discuss how to begin implementing the ceasefire, with the talks expected to last three or four days.

"The first sign for me of the progress after the signing of the agreement is the fact that between them they have exchanged a hotline," Obasanjo told a news conference in Nairobi.

According to an official familiar with the talks, the hotline will address any flare-up in fighting and coordinate disengagements, with both sides recognising "the challenge of fully communicating with all their units to stop fighting".

