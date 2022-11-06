WORLD
Students among tens killed in Guinea bus crash
"So far there are 21 dead, including five women, and several injured," says a local official.
Deadly road accidents occur regularly in Guinea and are often caused by poor road and vehicle conditions or reckless driving. / TRTWorld
November 6, 2022

An overtaking bus rammed into a truck in western Guinea, killing 21 people — mostly school or university students.

The bus was travelling from the capital Conakry to Faranah in the southwest on Sunday. 

The accident occurred near Kindia, Guinea's fourth largest city some 130 kilometres (80 miles) east of Conakry.

"So far there are 21 dead, including five women, and several injured," local official Kabinet Kake told AFP news agency.

"Pupils and students are the main victims."

Kake said the bus had collided with the truck while trying to overtake another bus.

Lieutenant Faouli Soumah from the gendarmerie said the corpses were "barely recognisable".

Deadly road accidents occur regularly in Guinea and are often caused by poor road and vehicle conditions or reckless driving.

Fifteen people died in September in a minibus accident.

