TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Terrorist attack kills two Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Two other soldiers were also injured following an attack by the globally recognised terrorist organisation PKK on a Turkish military base in northern Iraq.
Terrorist attack kills two Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
The family of the fallen Turkish soldier flew the nation's flag at their house after authorities informed them that their son died after a terror attack. / AA
November 6, 2022

Two Turkish soldiers were killed in a terror attack in northern Iraq, the National Defence Ministry has said.

Infantry Contract Private Mustafa Ozturk and Ismail Esmer were killed on Sunday after PKK terrorists opened fire at a military base zone, said the ministry.

"Despite all the [medical] intervention, they could not be saved and became martyrs," the statement said.

Two soldiers were also injured in the attack. 

The National Defence Ministry conveyed condolences to the soldiers' families, the Turkish Armed Forces, and the Turkish people.

Recommended

One of the soldiers, Mustafa Ozturk, was one of eight siblings of the family and will be laid to rest on Monday, sources told Anadolu Agency.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Western human rights defenders ignore PKK terror victims

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years