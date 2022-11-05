Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani has slammed criticism of the Gulf country’s hosting of the World Cup as “hypocrisy”.

The Qatari minister said in an interview with Le Monde newspaper on Thursday that attacks against his country over hosting the global event were made “by a very small number of people”.

“It is frankly unfortunate. The reality is that the world is looking forward to this celebration. Over 97 percent of the tickets have been sold. Among the 10 countries that bought the most tickets, we find European countries like France,” he said.

READ MORE: How to get to and get around Qatar during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Qatar is set to host World Cup from November 20 through December 18, becoming the first Arab and Middle Eastern country to organise the global tournament.