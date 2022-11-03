Türkiye's support to Ukraine during the conflict has reduced "some of the effects of brutal war," the NATO chief has said, commending Ankara's efforts.

"I want to thank Türkiye, for all its support to Ukraine. The cutting-edge drones and ships built in Türkiye are helping to uphold Ukraine's right to self-defence," said Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in a joint news conference on Thursday with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Istanbul.

"Türkiye is highly valued NATO ally and making important contributions to our shared security. You play a major role in the fight against terrorism, including in our mission in Iraq," he said.

Stoltenberg hailed Türkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "for negotiating safe passage for Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea and easing the global food crisis," saying that implementation of the grain deal demonstrates the "important role" Türkiye plays in the conflict in Ukraine.

Ankara's "diplomatic efforts are supporting and enabling" the grain deal, he said, and exchange of prisoners were "extremely important" in reducing "some of the effect of the brutal war going on in Ukraine."

Ankara making efforts to extend deal