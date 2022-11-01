Donald Trump has expanded his campaign of undermining trust in US democracy to this year's midterm elections, claiming baselessly that voting in a crucial swing state had been "rigged."

The 76-year-old former US president, who tried repeatedly to overturn his 2020 defeat to Joe Biden through a torrent of disinformation about nonexistent fraud — returned to the playbook in a post on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday.

Trump linked to a report on an obscure right-wing website suggesting that hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania could be tainted by fraud.

"Here we go again!" Trump posted. "Rigged Election."

The report cites a claim made last week by 15 Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania that, as of October 21, more than 240,000 ballots had been sent out to "unverified" voters.

"That is an enormous number of ballots which, according to the law, must be set aside and not counted for the 2022 General Election unless the voter produces ID," the legislators stated in a letter to the state government.

But Pennsylvania's state department said the letter was based on a poor understanding of the Keystone State's classification process — conflating applications for mail-in ballots with approved mail-in ballots.

"There are not 240,000+ 'unverified ballots,' as certain lawmakers are claiming. That is misinformation," the department, which administers the state's elections, said in a statement.

'Democrats are playing games again'