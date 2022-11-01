Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin he is sure solution-oriented cooperation can be established regarding the grain export deal, Türkiye's presidency said.

In a phone call on Tuesday, Erdogan told Putin that Ankara is making efforts with all sides to solve problems regarding the implementation of the grain export deal, which was brokered by Türkiye and the United Nations in July.

Erdogan said he is confident that Russia and Ukraine will establish a solution-oriented cooperation and that the solution to the grain crisis through a constructive approach will also encourage the steps back to the negotiations.

Erdogan also thanked Putin for his sincere statements about Türkiye and himself in his speech at the Discussion Club Valday on Monday.

Earlier today, the Turkish foreign minister said that President Erdogan will speak with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts in the coming days with the aim of restoring the deal.

"Our president will speak with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy in the coming days," Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters.

"We believe we will overcome this... (The grain deal) benefits everyone."

Noting that roadblocks in front of the deal should be removed for grain shipments to continue, Cavusoglu further affirmed Ankara's efforts in this direction.

On Monday, the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center, which oversees shipments under the deal, said the three delegations representing the maritime elements of Russia, Türkiye, and Ukraine also agreed on inspections to be conducted on 40 outbound vessels.