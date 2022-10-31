Fast News

The Black Sea grain shipment initiative is a purely humanitarian activity that should be separated from conflict conditions, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar tells his Russian counterpart.

Türkiye will continue to do its part to ensure peace in the region, Akar reiterates. (AA)

The Turkish defence chief has urged Russia to rethink its decision to suspend the Black Sea grain deal, underscoring the significance of resuming the grain corridor agreement reached this July.

Türkiye's National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Monday that the continuity of the landmark agreement carries great importance.

The resumption of exports from Ukraine has played a key role in alleviating the global food crisis.

“Russia’s decision to suspend the grain shipment initiative, which is a purely humanitarian activity that should be separated from conflict conditions, should be reconsidered,” Akar told Shoigu over the phone, according to a National Defence Ministry statement.

Just as it has done so far, Akar said, Türkiye will continue to do its part to ensure peace in the region and to promote the availability of humanitarian aid under the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Earlier, Erdogan said Türkiye will continue its efforts to find a solution to the global food crisis, as it has done so far, despite Russia suspending its participation in the deal.

"Although Russia is hesitant in this regard as the same facilities are not provided for itself, we will continue our efforts to serve humanity," he said.

Türkiye, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine signed an Ankara-brokered agreement on July 22 in Istanbul to resume Black Sea grain exports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.

Russia said over the weekend that it was suspending its participation in the grain agreement after Moscow accused Ukraine of a "massive" drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet in Crimea.

Ukraine has labelled the Russian charges as a "false pretext".

Since August 1, more than 9.2 million tons of grain have been carried by 408 ships under the deal, including wheat, corn and barley, according to Turkish National Defence Ministry sources.

UN aid chief pushes for continuation

The UN relief chief said on Monday that Russia's suspension of the grain deal was "concerning" - and called for the supply line to stay open.

"We stand ready to discuss any concerns with the initiative and its implementation with all parties," Martin Griffiths told the UN Security Council.

"And we continue to rely on the key contribution of Türkiye as a mediator, facilitator, and a host," he added, referring to Türkiye's key role in the deal.

"We are losing time, the shipping industry is wasting money, and we are delaying food delivery when millions are hungry and can’t pay their bills," said Griffiths.

Griffiths also said that no military vessels, aircraft, or assets were involved in support of the initiative by any party on the night Russia said its military vessels and infrastructure were attacked.

"They are not required, and they are not welcome. In fact, they are prohibited from going closer than 10 nautical miles to the cargo ships, according to the procedures agreed by all parties," he added.

Rebeca Grynspan, head of the UN trade agency, said uncertainty over the continuation of the grain deal was pushing prices higher. "Just today, wheat futures have risen by over 6%," she said.

Source: AA