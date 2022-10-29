The authorities in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), who accuse Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebels active in the east of the country, have expelled the country's ambassador, government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya has said.

Vincent Karenga was given 48 hours to leave the country in retaliation for Rwanda's alleged support of rebels fighting in the DRC's eastern provinces, Muyaya said.

The announcement on Saturday came after a government meeting to assess the security situation in DRC's east, where rebel fighters seized more territory, prompting a "troop alert level" from UN peacekeepers.

The M23 rebel fighters had seized control of Kiwanju and Rutshuru-centre along the strategic RN2 highway in the eastern province of North Kivu, local officials and witnesses told the AFP news agency.

Rebels had also been seen at Rugari, just 30 kilometres down the RN2 from provincial capital Goma, which it links with the north and Uganda.

Four peacekeepers were wounded by mortar fire and shooting at Kiwanja, the mission announced.

"Kiwanja and Rutshuru-centre are in M23 hands," said civil society representative Jacques Niyonzima.

"The rebels have held two meetings and told local people to go about their work and those displaced to return to their villages, saying security was now guaranteed," he said.

At Kiwanja, "in our area we recorded three deaths, a man, a woman and her child, killed by shells that landed on houses", said local resident Eric Muhindo.

A general hospital official in Rutshuru added: "There were several wounded in Kiwanja after a small amount of resistance".

"Calm has returned. People are moving about and shops are opening," the official said, asking not to be named.

In the capital Kinshasa, the presidency said head of state Felix Tshisekedi was holding a "meeting on national security in the light of the change in the security situation in the east of the country".

READ MORE:Probe for UN concludes Rwanda, M23 rebels 'jointly attacked' DRC

Hostile acts

The MONUSCO mission condemned "the hostile acts of M23", and called for an immediate halt to the fighting.

The mission said on Twitter it was providing "air support, intelligence and equipment" as well as medical assistance.

The peacekeepers said they were "mobilised in support" of DRC's army after residents reported at least 10 people dead since Sunday and dozens more injured near RN2.

The MONUSCO said it had set up an "operations coordination centre" with the army and was carrying out reconnaissance and surveillance flights, but did not provide further details about the alert level.