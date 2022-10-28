WORLD
Lula's lead over Bolsonaro widens ahead of Brazil run-off
Leftist Lula has 53 percent voter support to 47 percent for far-right Bolsonaro, up from 52 percent to 48 percent the previous week, according to Datafolha institute poll.
Supporters of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrate his 77th birthday in Rio de Janeiro. / Reuters
October 28, 2022

Leftist challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead over far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro has widened slightly three days from Brazil's polarising presidential run-off election, according to a poll.

Lula has 53 percent voter support to 47 percent for Bolsonaro, according to the poll published on Thursday by the Datafolha institute — up from a four-point gap (52 percent to 48 percent) the previous week.

The figures exclude voters who plan to cast blank or spoiled ballots — five percent of respondents, Datafolha estimates.

Undecided voters represented just two percent.

The margin of error for the poll, which was based on interviews with 4,580 people from Tuesday to Thursday, was plus or minus two percentage points.

Lula, the charismatic but tarnished ex-president who led Brazil from 2003 to 2010, won the first round of the election on October 2 with 48 percent of the vote, to 43 percent for former army captain Bolsonaro.

The candidates will face off in a final debate Friday night.

Categories of voters

Bolsonaro and his allies have attacked polling firms, accusing them of bias.

He outperformed pollsters' expectations in the first round, triumphantly boasting afterward, "We beat the lie."

Lula, who turned 77 on Thursday, leads among women (52 percent), the poor and working-class (61 percent), and Catholics (55 percent), according to Datafolha.

Bolsonaro, 67, leads among evangelical Christians (62 percent) and wealthier voters (59 percent).

SOURCE:AFP
