Cavusoglu vows to enhance ties with Benin as he wraps up Africa tour
Mevlut Cavusoglu says his meetings in West African country are "extremely productive and beneficial."
The Turkish foreign minister embarked on a three-day Africa tour on Tuesday, with Benin his last stop after Senegal and Ghana. / AA
October 27, 2022

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has promised to boost relations with Benin during a visit to the West African country.

"We evaluated how we can improve our bilateral relations during both our one-on-one meeting and talks with delegations," Cavusoglu said on Thursday during a joint news conference with his Beninese counterpart Aurelien Agbenonci in the country’s largest city Cotonou.

Cavusoglu also said the top two diplomats agreed to work together to realise mutual visits by the presidents of Türkiye and Benin.

"We also discussed how we can strengthen our cooperation in the defence industry and security," he added.

The foreign ministers also talked about the steps they can take to "further develop our economic relations in all aspects," Cavusoglu said.

"Our meetings, both one-on-one and between delegations, were extremely productive and beneficial," he added.

Africa tour

Cavusoglu’s Africa tour came after Agbenonci’s visit to Türkiye in May.

The Turkish foreign minister embarked on a three-day Africa tour on Tuesday, with Benin his last stop after Senegal and Ghana.

Relations between the two countries "are developing on a sound basis," according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry. 

While Benin opened its embassy in the Turkish capital Ankara in 2013, Türkiye opened its embassy in Cotonou in 2014.

