Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has promised to boost relations with Benin during a visit to the West African country.

"We evaluated how we can improve our bilateral relations during both our one-on-one meeting and talks with delegations," Cavusoglu said on Thursday during a joint news conference with his Beninese counterpart Aurelien Agbenonci in the country’s largest city Cotonou.

Cavusoglu also said the top two diplomats agreed to work together to realise mutual visits by the presidents of Türkiye and Benin.

"We also discussed how we can strengthen our cooperation in the defence industry and security," he added.

The foreign ministers also talked about the steps they can take to "further develop our economic relations in all aspects," Cavusoglu said.

"Our meetings, both one-on-one and between delegations, were extremely productive and beneficial," he added.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Türkiye to send grain to African nations if arrives from Russia