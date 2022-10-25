Rishi Sunak has become Britain's third prime minister this year and the first person of colour to lead the former imperial power, vowing to mend its stricken finances after Liz Truss lasted just 49 days.

Sunak spoke outside 10 Downing Street on Tuesday after his appointment by King Charles III, capping the latest extraordinary twist in UK politics following Boris Johnson's demise in July.

Sunak acknowledged mistakes by his predecessor Truss and promised to place “economic stability and confidence” at the heart of his agenda.

He said he would confront the “profound economic crisis” with compassion and lead a government of “integrity, professionalism and accountability.”

Departing Downing Street a little before, Truss wished Sunak "every success" and said she remained "more convinced than ever" that Britain needed to be "bold" in confronting the challenges it faced.

Sunak became the ruling Conservatives' new leader on Monday after triumphing over rival contender Penny Mordaunt, who failed to secure enough nominations from Tory MPs.

It had become a two-way fight after Johnson dramatically aborted a comeback attempt late Sunday, having failed to persuade Sunak to share power. He has maintained a deafening silence since.

Sunak, a Hindu, is the first British-Indian prime minister and, at 42, the youngest leader in more than two centuries.

US President Joe Biden called the choice "groundbreaking," and vowed to reach out to Sunak shortly.

Sunak took power in a morning audience with Charles – who anointed his first prime minister since ascending the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

'Unite or die'

Britain's Conservative-supporting media hailed Sunak's appointment.

"The force is with you, Rishi," ran The Sun's headline, in a reference to Sunak's love of "Star Wars" films. The Daily Mail called it "a new dawn for Britain".

But the left-leaning Guardian highlighted Sunak's warning to Conservative MPs that the party must "unite or die".