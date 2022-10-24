Britain's incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak has vowed to bring "stability and unity" at a time of economic crisis after he was named the Conservative party's new leader.

"The United Kingdom is a great country but there is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge," he told reporters on Monday, appearing to rule out an early general election.

"There is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge," Sunak said. "We now need stability and unity, and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together."

Sunak defeated centrist politician Penny Mordaunt, who failed to get enough backing from lawmakers to enter the ballot, while his rival, the former prime minister Boris Johnson, withdrew from the contest saying he could no longer unite the party.

The former UK Treasury chief was runner-up to Liz Truss in the contest to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader and prime minister.

Sunak, one of the wealthiest politicians in Westminster, will be asked to form a government by King Charles III, replacing Truss, the outgoing leader who only lasted 44 days in the job.

Truss resigned last week after her package of tax cuts spooked financial markets, hammered the value of the pound and obliterated her authority.

Sunak will be Britain’s first leader of colour and the first Hindu to take the top job. At 42, he'll also be the youngest prime minister in more than 200 years, a political prodigy whose youthful looks, sharp suits, and smooth, confident manner saw him dubbed "Dishy Rishi" by the British media.

To win, Sunak still must overcome allegations by opponents that he was a turncoat for quitting Johnson’s government as it foundered amid ethics scandals.

The near-simultaneous resignations of Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid on July 5 set off a chain reaction. Within 48 hours, some 50 members of the government had quit, and Johnson was forced to step down.

Sunak painted it as a matter of principle, saying he wanted to repair the “breakdown of trust” in politics. He also accused Truss of offering “fairy tales” by promising immediate tax cuts when he felt curbing soaring inflation was a bigger priority.

“I would rather lose having fought for the things that I passionately believe are right for our country, and being true to my values, than win on a false promise,” Sunak said in a BBC interview.

