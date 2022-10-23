The Turkish president slammed the failure of Western human rights defenders to do anything to help mothers protesting and seeking the return of their children, who they say were kidnapped by the terrorist group PKK.

"Where are these Western human rights defenders? Did they ever come and visit the Diyarbakir mothers? They have nothing to do with human rights advocacy," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a speech on Sunday in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir.

Since September 3, 2019, families whose children were allegedly abducted or forcibly recruited by the PKK have camped outside the Diyarbakir offices of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP).

The Turkish government says the party has links with the terror group, and is currently facing a closure case in the nation’s highest court.