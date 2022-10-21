WORLD
3 MIN READ
Houthis stage attack on Yemen's oil port in first after truce
Attack was carried out by two drones but did not lead to casualties or damage, government says, warning "all options" are on the table in response to the raid.
Houthis stage attack on Yemen's oil port in first after truce
The incident is the first major escalation since the Iran-aligned Houthis and the Saudi-backed government failed to renew an UN-brokered truce earlier this month. / Reuters Archive
October 21, 2022

Yemen's Houthi rebels have claimed an attack on a southern oil port, the first of its kind since a truce came to an end earlier this month.

Friday's attack was carried out by two drones but did not lead to casualties or damage, the Yemeni government said, warning that it was keeping "all options" on the table in response to the attack.

Houthis, who control the capital and most of northern Yemen, said in a statement they had carried out a "minor warning strike" on Friday on the government-controlled al Dhaba port in Hadramaut province.

The rebels have been demanding the government, backed by a Saudi-led military coalition, pay the salaries of employees and retired soldiers in the areas under rebel control.

The attack was launched "to prevent the continuation of the widespread looting of oil wealth and the failure to allocate it to serve the people... and pay the salaries of the employees," the statement said.

The incident is the first major escalation since the Iran-aligned Houthis and the Saudi-backed government failed to renew an UN-brokered truce earlier this month.

'Dangerous escalation'

Recommended

Hadramaut governor Mubarak Mabkhout said in a statement that two drones exploded in waters near a ship that was preparing to dock in the port in southern Yemen, about 550 kilometres south of the capital.

"No material or human damage was recorded," a government military official told the AFP news agency.

"All options are on the table to deal with the terrorist attack," the government said, while Information Minister Muammar Al-Iryani described the attack as a "dangerous escalation".

The conflict erupted in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa, prompting the Saudi-led coalition to intervene the following year to prop up the internationally recognised government.

Hundreds of thousands of people have died as a direct or indirect result of the conflict, according to the United Nations, which says the Arab region's poorest country is suffering the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Efforts by the UN envoy to Yemen to revive the six-month truce ended in a stalemate early this month, as the Yemeni government and the Huthis failed to reach an agreement to extend it.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles