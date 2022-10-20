Billionaire Elon Musk told prospective investors in his deal to buy Twitter Inc that he planned to get rid of nearly 75 percent of the social media company's 7,500 workers, the Washington Post has reported, citing interviews and certain documents.

Thursday's development came after Tesla CEO Musk decided to continue his $44 billion Twitter buyout and suggested a major transformation in the tech company.

Job cuts are expected in the coming months, no matter who owns the company, according to the report.

Twitter's current management planned to pare the company's payroll by about $800 million by the end of next year, a number that would mean the departure of nearly a quarter of the workforce, the report said.

The company also decided to make major cuts to Twitter's infrastructure, including data centres that keep the site functioning for more than 200 million users that log on each day.

READ MORE: Musk offers to close Twitter buyout at $44B