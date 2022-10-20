The United States has warned against any normalisation of ties with Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad and insisted his reconciliation with Hamas — also a pariah for Washington — showed his "isolation."

Assad, who has been gradually restoring relations in the Arab world after largely prevailing in a brutal 11-year civil war, on Wednesday received a delegation from the Palestinian movement.

"The Assad regime's outreach to this terrorist organisation only reinforces for us its isolation," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

Hamas is listed as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US and Washington sees it as one of the main obstacles to relations between Israeli and Palestinian authorities.

"It harms the interests of the Palestinian people and it undercuts global efforts to counterterrorism in the region and beyond," he said.

"We will continue rejecting any support to rehabilitate the Assad regime, particularly from designated terrorist organisations like Hamas."

Hamas, which governs Palestine's Gaza enclave, was long allied with Syria but broke with it in 2012 as it condemned the suppression of large protests by Assad.

