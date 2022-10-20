Two senior officials from Palestine's Hamas have visited Syria's capital in the first such visit since the movement was forced to leave the war-torn country a decade ago over backing armed opposition forces.

Wednesday's visit appears to be the first step toward full reconciliation between Hamas and the Syrian regime and follows months of mediation by Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah — both key backers of Bashar al Assad.

"We are restoring our relations with Syria with the consensus of our leadership," senior Hamas leader Khalil al Hayya told a press conference.

"We have overcome the past," he said, terming the meeting with Assad as "historic" and "positive".

Hayya described the meeting as a "natural response to Israeli schemes against the Palestinian cause."

"We are a united nation and resistance in the face of Zionist projects," he said. "Syria is supportive of the cause and the Palestinians, and we assured President Assad that we are with a united Syria."

Hayya said Türkiye and Qatar, the main opposition supporters in Syria's civil war, were informed about Hamas' decision to re-establish ties with Assad.

Besides Hayya, top Hamas official Osama Hamdan was among several officials representing different Palestinian factions who were received by Assad.

Over the years, Tehran and Hezbollah have maintained their relations with Hamas, despite Assad's rift with the Palestinian movement that governs Gaza.

Before the civil war, since 1999, Hamas had long kept a political base in Syria, receiving Damascus' support in its campaign against Israel. Hamas' powerful leadership-in-exile remained in Syria even after the group assumed power in Gaza in 2007.

The Syria tour comes after Hamas signed a reconciliation deal with Palestine's Fatah in Algiers last week, vowing to hold elections by next October in a bid to settle a 15-year rift.

