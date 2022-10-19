India's Congress party has appointed an octogenarian ex-minister as its first president in 24 years not from the Gandhi dynasty, in an effort to reverse its apparent decline into political oblivion.

Mallikarjun Kharge, 80, was elected on Wednesday by members to replace Sonia Gandhi as president of the once-mighty party that helped win India's independence from Britain 75 years ago.

Kharge, a former railways and labour minister who is from the low-caste Dalit community, was born five years before independence and is widely believed to have the backing of both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday that Kharge is now the supreme authority in the party and that he "will decide my role in the party".

But despite stepping back, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are expected to continue pulling the strings from behind the scenes.

Kharge, who is four months older than US President Joe Biden, now faces the mammoth challenge of winning the next national election, due in 2024, and three state elections next year.

