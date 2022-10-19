Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he has agreed with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to form a natural gas hub in Türkiye.

"Türkiye will be a hub for natural gas as well. In our last meeting, we agreed with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin on this issue." Erdogan said at the Justice and Development (AK) Party's group meeting in the capital Ankara on Wednesday.

"We will create a hub here with gas coming from Russia," he added.

"And in his own words, Putin announced to the world that 'Europe can get its natural gas from Türkiye'," Erdogan said.

Erdogan said Western countries are concerned about solving the energy crisis but Türkiye "does not have such a problem."