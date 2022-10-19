Pakistan has thrown its weight behind longtime ally Saudi Arabia amid an ongoing rift over global oil production cuts and the US threatening Riyadh with consequences.

"In the wake of statements made against the Kingdom in the context of (the) OPEC+ decision, Pakistan expresses solidarity with the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement was issued by the ministry amid increasing tensions between Saudi Arabia and the US, with the latter strongly opposing the proposed oil production cuts by the kingdom-led oil cartel, OPEC+, calling it a "moral and military support" for Russia's ongoing attacks against Ukraine.

Riyadh, for its part, has denied that its actions were politically motivated, claiming that it was seeking to ensure market stability.

Pakistan's reaction comes days after US President Joe Biden expressed "doubts" over the safety of Islamabad's nuclear programme at a fundraiser.

"We appreciate the concerns of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for avoiding market volatility and ensuring global economic stability," the statement said.

Islamabad has stated that it encourages a "constructive" approach to such issues based on engagement and mutual respect.

"We reaffirm our long-standing, abiding and fraternal ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the statement added.

