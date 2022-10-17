The EU has sanctioned Iran's morality police for the "fatal beating in custody" of Mahsa Amini and other security forces for the repression of subsequent protests.

Also sanctioned were the Iranian minister overseeing internet curbs and the cyber division of its Revolutionary Guard.

The sanctions list, published in the bloc's official administrative gazette on Monday, also blacklisted the chiefs of the morality police, the Revolutionary Guard's Basij paramilitary force, a uniformed branch of the national police, and officials in charge of those forces.

Iran vowed an 'immediate" response to the sanctions.

The 11 individuals and members of the four entities named in the sanctions are subject to EU visa bans and asset freezes.

The list was drawn up before the latest dramatic turn of events in Iran: a deadly fire at Tehran's notorious Evin prison, where the regime holds Iranian political prisoners, as well as dual nationals and foreigners.

The sanctions list said the morality police and its Tehran and national chiefs were responsible for Amini's death.

"According to reliable reports and witnesses, she was brutally beaten and mistreated in custody, which led to her hospitalisation and to her death on 16 September 2022," it said.

The information and communications technology minister, Eisa Zarepour, was held responsible for internet blackouts imposed in Iran as the protests flared, curbing Iranians' access to information and freedom of opinion.