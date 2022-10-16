Sunday, October 16, 2022

Ukraine hopeful about fate of Musk's satellite network

A Ukrainian diplomat expressed optimism about securing the money needed for the continued operation of a satellite network funded by billionaire Elon Musk that has provided key battlefield and humanitarian contacts in the conflict with Russia.

“It’s there, it’s working,” said the envoy, Oksana Markarova. “It will need to be working for a longer time.”

"We got the Starlinks in Ukraine very quickly, in some areas for humanitarian support, it’s the only connection that we have," Markarova told CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “And it’s very important to continue having it and I’m positive that we will find a solution there.”

France to train about 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers — defence minister

Paris will train up to 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers in France, the French defence minister has said, as Kiev battles Russian forces.

Ukrainian soldiers will soon be assigned to French units for several weeks, Sebastien Lecornu told the Le Parisien newspaper, according to Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform.

Lecornu said the training will focus “on three levels: general comba t training, training for specific needs reported by Ukraine, and training with the equipment provided.”

Top Turkish, Ukrainian officials meet in Istanbul

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov visited the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul established to coordinate Kiev's grain exports.

“During these three months, a total of 345 vessels shipped 7.7 million tons of grain from Ukrainian ports,” Akar told reporters, adding that food prices have significantly dropped due to the grain shipments.

For his part, Kubrakov thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Akar for their contributions to the establishment of the grain corridor.

“We believe that this initiative should continue. We understand the link between this initiative and grain prices around the world,” he added.

Donetsk's govt building hit by Ukrainian shelling - separatists

Shelling by Ukrainian forces has damaged the municipal building in the city of Donetsk, Russian-backed administration of the city said.

The administration said on the Telegram messaging app that the main entry into the building was hit and several nearby cars damaged on Sunday.

There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine to the attack.

Photos circulating on social media showed plumes of smoke swirling around the building, rows of blown-out windows and a partially collapsed ceiling.

RIA Novosti and local media also reported that three cars parked nearby had burnt out as a result of the strike.

Ukraine says 10 civilians killed, 14 injured due to Russia's recent attacks