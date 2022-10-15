The International Rescue Committee has said one of its workers was killed in an attack in Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region.

The IRC worker was “delivering lifesaving humanitarian aid to women and children” at the time of the explosion in the town of Shire on Friday, the aid group said in a statement.

Another worker was wounded in the attack, it said on Saturday.

“The IRC is heartbroken over the loss of our colleague and will work to support our staff and their families during this terrible time. Aid workers and civilians should never be a target,” the IRC statement said.

A World Food Program spokesperson in Ethiopia said in a statement that the UN agency received reports of an explosion near where the IRC, a WFP implementing partner, "was distributing nutritionally fortified foods to WFP beneficiaries, including vulnerable mothers and children.”

“WFP condemns any deliberate targeting of humanitarian activities and strongly calls on all parties to the conflict to respect and protect humanitarian relief operations and personnel, in line with their obligations under international humanitarian law,” the statement said.

The aid worker is the second IRC staff member to die in the Tigray conflict. Another IRC employee was killed at the Hitsats refugee camp near Shire in December 2020.

Neither the IRC nor the WFP confirmed who was behind the latest attack. There were no details on the nationality of the victim.

READ MORE: Ethiopia government accepts African Union invite to peace talks