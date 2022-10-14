TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Only Türkiye has successfully mediated between Russia, Ukraine: Hungary
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto voices support for the Turkish peace effort in Ukraine.
Only Türkiye has successfully mediated between Russia, Ukraine: Hungary
Szijjarto expresses hope that talks between Turkish President Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Putin would also bear fruit and pave the way to peace. / AA
October 14, 2022

Türkiye is the only country that has gotten results from its efforts to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, Hungary's foreign minister has said.

"If we put it in a realistic approach, it is obvious that it has only been Türkiye, so far, who was (...) successful when it comes to mediation attempts," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Anadolu Agency on Thursday.

Hungary supports the Turkish peace effort amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, including by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, said Szijjarto, who was attending the Russian Energy Week International Forum in Moscow, an event on the prospects of the Russian fuel and energy industry, as well as international cooperation.

He also pointed to a July deal that opened the way for Ukrainian grain exports amid the war with Russia, noting that this initiative prevailed under Turkish mediation.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which paused after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February.

READ MORE: Türkiye 'only NATO country' that visited Ukraine, Russia during conflict

Recommended

Request to continue mediation efforts

Touching on his meeting with Cavusoglu during the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Szijjarto said: "I have asked him (Cavuoglu) to continue the mediation efforts."

"Because, we are living in the neighborhood of the war. We want peace. Peace comes only with negotiations," he added.

Szijjarto expressed hope that talks between Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin would also bear fruit and pave the way to peace, adding; "We, Hungarians want peace."

READ MORE:Türkiye ready to help resolve Ukraine crisis, Erdogan tells Putin

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US