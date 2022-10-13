Lawmakers probing the 2021 attack on the US Capitol have voted to subpoena former president Donald Trump to testify on his involvement in the violence, in a major escalation of its sprawling inquiry weeks before it is due to wind up.

In what was expected to be its final hearing before the midterm elections, the House panel of seven Democrats and two Republicans agreed unanimously on Thursday to compel Trump's appearance before investigators.

"We need to be fair and thorough and gain a full context for the evidence we've obtained. But the need for this committee to hear from Donald Trump goes beyond our fact-finding," said Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the committee.

"This is a question about accountability to the American people. He must be accountable. He is required to answer for his actions."

READ MORE: Witnesses testify 'irate' Trump demanded to join Capitol mob

Trump slams committee over subpoena

Trump immediately denounced a subpoena and asked why he had not been called earlier to testify.

"Why didn't the Unselect Committee ask me to testify months ago?" Trump said on the Truth Social platform after lawmakers looking into the assault on the US Capitol voted to compel his testimony.

"Why did they wait until the very end, the final moments of their last meeting?" Trump asked.

"Because the Committee is a total 'BUST' that has only served to further divide our Country," he said.