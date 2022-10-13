As Britain reels under political and economic chaos under new Prime Minister Liz Truss, Keir Starmer has transformed the Labour party and positioned himself as a viable alternative to lead the country. The Tories must surely fear for their power in 2024.

With the departure of Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, the Conservative Party and the country were eager to find stability seemingly lacking over these past years. The Covid pandemic and various scandals surrounding Johnson were unconducive for a government that, particularly in a post-Brexit world, was supposed to lead, find solutions and provide a vision for the future.

Moreover, the political chaos in the country occurred at an entirely inopportune time.

Rising prices have plunged Britain into a crisis. Inflation is at 10 percent and expected to be even higher in the coming months. Food and energy costs have risen at their fastest rates in 40 years, while wage increases cannot keep up. Even with everyday things, many people have to make tough decisions, like heating or, in the worst case, eating. There are shocking developments in a prosperous country and one of the world's most important economies.

As Johnson's successor, Truss was supposed to tackle the crisis, but her first five weeks in the office can only be described as complicated at the very best.

Truss recently announced extensive aid to cushion the consequences of skyrocketing energy prices. In addition, Finance Minister Kwarteng announced a tax cut package intended to relieve the burden on the wealthy in particular.

The Prime Minister was following Margaret Thatcher and former US President Ronald Reagan. In the 1980s, both had managed to boost the economies of Great Britain and the US with a mixture of trickle-down economics and deregulation. Their programme was temporarily successful. However, the problems Britain was grappling with at the time were mainly structural, and various economists have noted that Truss's plans would not work in the present circumstances when the malaise runs deep.

The result of Truss's announcement was panic in the markets, which sent the pound plummeting and forced her to backtrack parts of her agenda.

All of these have implications for party politics in Britain. After all, not only has our currency plummeted, but with it, the Tory's popularity. In fact, a recent poll found the Tories trailing Labour by 17 percentage points – numbers not seen since 2001. In London, the Conservative Party is a staggering 37 points behind Labour, with all 21 Tory seats being lost, according to the latest surveys.

Circumstances for Labour are hence rather favourable, and elections will occur no later than 2024. Twenty-five years after a historic election victory under Tony Blair, Labour has rediscovered itself after years of internal trench warfare and is presenting itself as harmonious and ready to lead.