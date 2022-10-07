Search for Qatar on Twitter, the results driven by algorithms will show you a post amplified by several verified accounts with thousands of followers calling for tourists to observe a set of rules such as abstaining from drinking “alcohol” or indulging in “profanity, dating, immodesty”.

The Qatari government was quick to deny imposing any such rules, describing the post as “fake news”. And yet, many influencers on the platform continued to amplify it.

“The ‘Qatar Welcomes You’ graphic circulating on social media is not from an official source and contains factually incorrect information,” the statement said. “We strongly urge fans and visitors to rely solely on official sources from tournament organisers for travel advice.”

The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy and the football’s global governing body, FIFA, is also expected to issue a fan guide, which the press statement says will dispute “a lot of the information being circulated”.

In the case of Qatar, a country that will see the start of the tournament next month, such disinformation campaigns affect its perception of being a worthy host. Since the country was awarded the bid, it has seen one controversy after another building up, with an unprecedented scrutiny over its operations to manage the World Cup.