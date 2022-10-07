Iranian authorities have denied reports security forces killed a 16-year-old girl during protests ignited by the death of a woman in police custody, Iranian media reported.

The initial probe found that Sarina Esmaeilzadeh killed herself by falling off a roof, media reports said on Friday.

A wave of unrest has rocked Iran since September 16 over the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, after morality police arrested her in Tehran for allegedly failing to observe the country's strict dress code for women.

Mizan Online, the judiciary's website, said late Thursday that "hostile media" reported Sarina Esmailzadeh "had been killed by security forces at a rally" in Karaj, the regional capital of Alborz province.

Rights group Amnesty International said on September 30 that Esmailzadeh, 16, "died after being severely beaten in the head with batons" a week earlier.

Alborz province prosecutor Hossein Fazeli Harikandi said that an "initial investigation" shows she had "committed suicide", Mizan reported.

READ MORE: Amnesty: Children among dozens killed in Iran crackdown in Zahedan

Medicolegal report